GBI: Man killed after lunging at Cobb police officers with knife

Officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of Sandtown Road just after 8:15 p.m. after getting reports of a domestic violence incident there, the GBI said in a news release. When they arrived, police went inside the home and met with the 911 caller.

According to the GBI, the caller said they had been involved in a dispute with Anton Washington, who also lived at the home. After meeting the caller inside, officers came face-to-face with Washington, who was armed with a knife, the state agency said.