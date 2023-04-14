X

GBI: Man fires on deputies after shooting at his parents during dispute

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

A Middle Georgia man got into a shootout with deputies outside his family home early Thursday after firing shots during a domestic dispute with his parents, authorities said.

Kendarius Ruff, 27, is accused of walking out the front door of the Crawfordville residence and shooting at the deputies, who had responded for a medical assistance call following the incident with his parents, according to the GBI.

“A Taliaferro County deputy returned fire, hitting the home several times,” the GBI said in a news release. No one was injured in the exchange of gunfire, according to the agency.

Ruff ran away from the home but was eventually apprehended by deputies. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and later released into the custody of Taliaferro sheriff’s office.

According to the GBI, Ruff had fired several shots inside the home on Richards Lane during the “disturbance” with his mother and father, but they were not injured. When deputies responded around 2 a.m., no one answered the door. Soon after, Ruff went outside and opened fire, the GBI said.

Ruff was taken to the Wilkes County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is being held without bond.

The GBI said it is conducting an investigation into the officer use of force incident, and the assault on the responding deputies. It’s the 30th officer-involved shooting the state agency has been asked to probe this year.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

