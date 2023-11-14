GBI: Man arrested, deputy injured in high-speed South Georgia chase, shooting

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

An Indiana man was arrested and a sheriff’s deputy was injured as the result of a high-speed chase that involved gunfire on I-75 across multiple South Georgia counties over the weekend, the GBI said.

Nicholas Kemp, 39, was taken into custody after a Lowndes County deputy performed a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit on I-75 South on Saturday night, according to the GBI. The deputy’s patrol car flipped during the maneuver and he was injured. He was taken to the hospital, where he remained Monday night.

Another deputy pursuing Kemp’s car fired multiple shots at the suspect but did not hit him, the GBI said. The shots were fired in Tift County, leading the local sheriff’s office to request an independent investigation by the state agency.

The incident began around 8 p.m. in Turner County, which borders Tift to the north, the GBI said. A Turner deputy attempted to pull Kemp over, allegedly for speeding. The driver led the deputy on a short chase, then exited in Chula, a small town in Tift, and stopped at a Dollar General store, the GBI said.

The deputy was able to find Kemp and tried to box him in, the GBI said, but Kemp was able to drive away. As he left, the deputy fired at him but missed.

Kemp continued to drive south on I-75 through Cook County until he was stopped in Lowndes, at least 35 miles south of Chula, the GBI said. He was booked into the Lowndes jail on multiple charges, including fleeing or attempting to elude for a felony offense, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, reckless driving and speeding at 125 mph in a 70-mph zone, among several other traffic violations.

Kemp remains in jail without bond.

This was the 90th shooting involving law enforcement investigated by the GBI this year.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

