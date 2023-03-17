GBI: Man accused of killing wife exchanges gunfire with deputies at Augusta home

A man was injured in a shootout with deputies Wednesday night at a home in Augusta after allegedly killing his wife, authorities said.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:45 p.m. to the 200 block of Brandywine Place for a gunshot victim inside the residence, the GBI said. When deputies arrived, they came across 52-year-old Shawn Gunn, who refused to come out of the home and shot at them from the front door, the state agency said in a news release Friday.
“Deputies returned fire, shooting Gunn,” the GBI said.
He was taken to a hospital and later booked into the Richmond County jail.
After entering the residence, deputies found Gunn’s wife, 48-year-old Commen Gunn, dead in an upstairs bathroom, the GBI said. She was shot at least once, according to an incident report. No officers were injured.
The couple had been involved in “many past incidents,” the sheriff’s office added, without elaborating. Shawn Gunn is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime in connection with his wife’s death, the report stated.
The sheriff’s office is handling the death investigation, while the GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting. It’s the 23rd police shooting the state agency has been asked to probe this year and the eighth this month, compared to just three in February.
About the Author
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com