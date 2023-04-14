BreakingNews
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Riverdale
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening in Clayton County.

Few details on the incident were immediately available, but the state agency confirmed they were asked to investigate the shooting by Riverdale police.

Authorities did not say where the shooting occurred or if anyone was injured. The police department also did not release any details.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

