GBI investigating after video shows Glynn County teen being tortured

At the time, he had a blood alcohol level of .464, according to a Glynn County police report. That’s nearly six times the legal limit. The report said Lehrkamp was unresponsive after consuming a combination of vodka and antidepressants. His clothes were soaked in urine, he had spray paint all over his body and hair and a small bruise on his shoulder.

Lerhkamp remains in the intensive care unit with a lung infection, but is conscious and speaking, authorities said.

“He is stable, but still in the ICU recovering and fighting through some lung infection from the aspiration,” an update from his family posted to the fundraising page reads. “He is still lightly sedated as he is very panicked and anxious when awake.”

The three youths who brought him to Southeast Georgia Health Center told hospital staff they had someone in their Jeep in need of medical attention, according to police. They gave their names and phone numbers to employees, but left the hospital before police arrived. According to the report, they repeatedly asked hospital staff if they were free to leave.

“Officers did not see any signs of physical injury (to Lehrkamp) but did note the presence of spray paint,” the department said in a social media post.

Detectives served a search warrant at the St. Simons home hours later and have since interviewed several teens about the incident, authorities said. On Sunday, police interviewed Lehrkamp at the hospital and said he gave them a statement about what happened at the party.

Police also said multiple social media videos purportedly showing what happened were actually from a previous incident involving Lehrkamp.

The teen’s father apparently told detectives this wasn’t the first time his son went to that house and came back injured or inebriated. Days earlier, Lehrkamp came home covered in WD-40, vomit, paint, glue and egg yolk, his dad told the police. A week before that, he had to take his son to the emergency room after Lehrkamp suffered a cut above his eye that required stitches.

The man told police he has photos and videos of previous instances where his son has come back injured or covered in gunk, saying “he never returns home normal.”

The department said Monday the GBI is assisting with its investigation and helping to question witnesses identified through video footage and previous interviews.

“Working with the GBI, electronic evidence which has been recovered is being analyzed for information regarding the current incident as well as any previous incidents,” the department said, noting detectives have been in touch with the FBI, the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, the local school board and the district attorney’s office.

No charges had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

More than 200 people attended a rally and vigil Monday evening, calling on Glynn County police to arrest the teens responsible. The event was organized by Ahmaud Arbery’s aunt, who said parallels are already being made between the department’s handling of this case and her nephew’s murder three years ago.

Thea Brooks said like Arbery’s case, the department seems reluctant to make any arrests despite reviewing video evidence and interviewing those who were there.

“They sat on this for over a week but nobody heard about it until a parent got ahold of some information,” said Brooks, who became a community activist after her 25-year-old nephew was chased down and shot while running through a subdivision just outside Brunswick. “It’s just dumbfounding.”

She said many in her community feel the police are reluctant to make arrests in Lehrkamp’s case because the teenagers involved come from relatively well-connected families A second rally is being planned for Saturday at Neptune Park on St. Simons, Brooks said.

In a social media post, the Glynn County commissioner who represents the island penned a message to residents who are “angry and heart-broken” over last week’s incident.

“As your Island County Commissioner, I want to express how appalled I am over the actions of a group of minors who committed the physical and mental atrocities that caused Trent to be hospitalized and suffer as he has,” said Cap Fendig.

The District 2 commissioner added he feels confident the police are doing their job and called on the community to support Lehrkamp and his family as he recovers.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Glynn County detectives. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may do so by contacting the department’s “silent witness” program at 912-264-1333.