GBI: Hall County deputy shoots man following pursuit with motorcycle

The GBI is investigating after Hall County deputies shot a motorcyclist after a pursuit and crash Saturday night, according to authorities.
A deputy tried to stop a motorcycle near McEver Road around 9:30 p.m. for speeding, the sheriff’s office said.
The driver — later identified as 37-year-old Marshall Anthony Hooper of Buford — did not stop, and a short pursuit ensued, the GBI said in a news release. The motorcycle eventually crashed, and deputies began giving Hooper commands in an attempt to detain him. But he ignored them, and a deputy shot him.
No information was provided as to what prompted the deputy to fire his weapon. No deputies were injured.
Hooper was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the release states. It was not clear what charges he faces.
The deputy was placed on administrative leave, per department policy, according to the sheriff’s office.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, it will turn over its findings to the Hall County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Saturday’s incident is the 84th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. There had been 68 by the same time last year.
About the Author