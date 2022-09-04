GBI: Hall County deputy shoots man following pursuit with motorcycle

A deputy tried to stop a motorcycle near McEver Road around 9:30 p.m. for speeding, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver — later identified as 37-year-old Marshall Anthony Hooper of Buford — did not stop, and a short pursuit ensued, the GBI said in a news release. The motorcycle eventually crashed, and deputies began giving Hooper commands in an attempt to detain him. But he ignored them, and a deputy shot him.