GBI charges DeKalb man with 10 counts tied to child pornography

The GBI arrested a Decatur man after raiding his home and seizing several electronic devices that had evidence of child pornography on them, the state agency said.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

A DeKalb County man was arrested this week on charges tied to child pornography, the GBI announced in a news release Friday.

Investigators from the state agency’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes unit brought forth the charges Thursday after raiding the Decatur home of 54-year-old Samuel “Tripp” Pickens Cook III.

GBI investigators began examining Cook’s online activity after they were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The investigation resulted in agents searching Cook’s home and seizing several electronic devices for forensic digital analysis, GBI officials said. The forensic investigation revealed evidence of sexual exploitation of children and led to Cook being charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography, the release indicated.

Cook remained in custody at the DeKalb County jail with no bond Saturday, online booking records showed.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

