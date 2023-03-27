X

GBI: Atlanta motorcyclist shot by Gordon County deputies after high-speed chase

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

Gordon County deputies shot an Atlanta motorcyclist who appeared to reach for a gun Sunday morning following a high-speed chase that ended near a creek in Calhoun, according to officials.

Christopher Jordan Boyer, 28, was traveling on U.S. 41 around 3 a.m. when deputies tried to pull him over for not having a license plate, the GBI said. The motorcyclist then led them on a chase through Calhoun before crashing near a creek in the city on Anthony Drive.

After crashing, Boyer told deputies he had a gun and threatened to shoot them, according to the GBI. He made movements with his body and hands “as if he had a gun in his clothing,” and two deputies shot him, the state agency said in a news release.

The injured man then jumped in the creek and again threatened to harm nearby deputies, the GBI said. This prompted a nearly two-hour standoff, which ended when authorities went into the water with a ballistic shield and took him into custody.

Boyer was stable when he was taken to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Rome, according to the GBI. No deputies were injured during the standoff, and it’s unclear if a gun was recovered at the scene.

Sunday’s incident was the 24th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year, and the 9th this month.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

