GBI: Atlanta motorcyclist shot by Gordon County deputies after high-speed chase

Christopher Jordan Boyer, 28, was traveling on U.S. 41 around 3 a.m. when deputies tried to pull him over for not having a license plate, the GBI said. The motorcyclist then led them on a chase through Calhoun before crashing near a creek in the city on Anthony Drive.

After crashing, Boyer told deputies he had a gun and threatened to shoot them, according to the GBI. He made movements with his body and hands “as if he had a gun in his clothing,” and two deputies shot him, the state agency said in a news release.