GBI: Athens police fatally shoot man during stolen car investigation

Officers were called to a home in the 5000 block of Smokey Road, about six miles from downtown Athens, to investigate a stolen vehicle at about 11:45 p.m. Police officers worked to locate someone at the residence, eventually running into two men in a shed, the GBI said.

One man, later identified as 42-year-old Clinton Eli Burkhalter, had his hands behind his back and refused to show officers his hands, the state agency said. He eventually pulled out a gun and put it to his head, according to the GBI.