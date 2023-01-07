ajc logo
X

GBI: Athens police fatally shoot man during stolen car investigation

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

A man who first turned a gun on himself and then at officers was fatally shot by Athens-Clarke County police Friday evening, officials said.

Officers were called to a home in the 5000 block of Smokey Road, about six miles from downtown Athens, to investigate a stolen vehicle at about 11:45 p.m. Police officers worked to locate someone at the residence, eventually running into two men in a shed, the GBI said.

One man, later identified as 42-year-old Clinton Eli Burkhalter, had his hands behind his back and refused to show officers his hands, the state agency said. He eventually pulled out a gun and put it to his head, according to the GBI.

Officers quickly took cover and the GBI said Burkhalter fired several shots into the ceiling of the shed. Officials said Burkhalter then came out of the shed while pointing the gun at officers.

Burkhalter fell to the ground, gun still in his hand, after being shot by two officers, the GBI said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Athens-Clarke County police asked the GBI to investigate the incident, which marks the third officer-involved shooting that the agency is investigating this year. The GBI investigated 112 officer-involved shootings in 2022. That is 12 more than the year before.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Billy Schuerman

Mayor: Teacher shot by 6-year-old 'red flag for the country'1h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech adds transfer wide receiver
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Suspect in custody after shooting in Perimeter Mall’s food court
21h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Report: ‘Stranger Things’ cast receiving massive pay raises for final season
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Report: ‘Stranger Things’ cast receiving massive pay raises for final season
3h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon

Clyde flips to McCarthy, helps him become House speaker after 15 rounds
The Latest

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Photo released of truck involved in hit-and-run that killed boy, 9, in Atlanta
5h ago
Rape suspect arrested after 5-hour standoff in DeKalb neighborhood
8h ago
Suspect in custody after shooting in Perimeter Mall’s food court
21h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
21h ago
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
23h ago
Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top