GBI arrests former Jackson County deputy accused of assaulting inmate

A former Georgia sheriff’s deputy was arrested Thursday after an investigation by the GBI.
John Pursley, 53, was charged with two counts of simple assault and one count of violation of oath of public officer. The GBI opened a use-of-force investigation Tuesday after an incident that occurred inside the Jackson County jail.
The state agency said the investigation indicated that Pursley assaulted an inmate after an argument. He turned himself into the Jackson County Jail without incident.
Once the GBI completes its investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Jackson County district attorney.
