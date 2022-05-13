ajc logo
GBI arrests former Jackson County deputy accused of assaulting inmate

Former Jackson County sheriff's Deputy John Pursley is accused of assaulting an inmate.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By Liset Cruz
23 minutes ago

A former Georgia sheriff’s deputy was arrested Thursday after an investigation by the GBI.

John Pursley, 53, was charged with two counts of simple assault and one count of violation of oath of public officer. The GBI opened a use-of-force investigation Tuesday after an incident that occurred inside the Jackson County jail.

The state agency said the investigation indicated that Pursley assaulted an inmate after an argument. He turned himself into the Jackson County Jail without incident.

Once the GBI completes its investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Jackson County district attorney.

About the Author

Follow Liset Cruz on twitter

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

