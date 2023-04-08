GBI: Armed 17-year-old shot by officer in South Fulton subdivision

That same day, the GBI was asked to investigate another officer-involved shooting in Seminole County.

Wolfgang Espinosa Jr., 25, was arrested Thursday evening after a crash and DUI charge and taken to the Seminole jail, the GBI said. On Friday morning, the agency said the Florida man managed to escape from deputies and steal a patrol vehicle parked at the jail.

A chase ensued down U.S. 84 until a deputy caught up to Espinosa and tried to get him out of the patrol car, the GBI added. During a struggle between Espinosa and the deputy, the GBI said the deputy shot him, but Espinosa was able to drive off again.

Deputies were able to stop Espinosa another time, and while resisting arrest, the GBI said a deputy tased Espinosa.

The stun gun had no effect on Espinosa, who then took a Taser from a deputy, according to the agency.

Espinosa was eventually restrained and arrested. He was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not released. Deputies received minor injuries.

The incidents marked the 26th and 27th officer-involved shootings the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.