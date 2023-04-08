GBI: Armed 17-year-old shot by officer in South Fulton subdivision

A suspicious person call Friday evening ended with an armed teenager getting shot by police in South Fulton, state officials said.
Officers were called to the Burdett Place subdivision along Burdett Road at about 6:45 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a suspicious person, the GBI said. After spotting the alleged suspicious person, the agency said police could see he had a gun under his shirt.
Authorities gave the man, identified by the GBI as 17-year-old Jordan Buckner, commands to show his hands. One officer eventually shot Buckner, striking him at least once, officials said.
A handgun was recovered from the scene, according to the GBI.
The teen was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured.
That same day, the GBI was asked to investigate another officer-involved shooting in Seminole County.
Wolfgang Espinosa Jr., 25, was arrested Thursday evening after a crash and DUI charge and taken to the Seminole jail, the GBI said. On Friday morning, the agency said the Florida man managed to escape from deputies and steal a patrol vehicle parked at the jail.
A chase ensued down U.S. 84 until a deputy caught up to Espinosa and tried to get him out of the patrol car, the GBI added. During a struggle between Espinosa and the deputy, the GBI said the deputy shot him, but Espinosa was able to drive off again.
Deputies were able to stop Espinosa another time, and while resisting arrest, the GBI said a deputy tased Espinosa.
The stun gun had no effect on Espinosa, who then took a Taser from a deputy, according to the agency.
Espinosa was eventually restrained and arrested. He was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not released. Deputies received minor injuries.
The incidents marked the 26th and 27th officer-involved shootings the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.
