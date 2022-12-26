Gas prices in Georgia continue to fall despite holiday travel surge

Kemp put a pause on the state’s 29.1-cent-per-gallon gas tax in March, but he has announced that the tax will return next month.

Falling prices for fuel provided at least a little financial cushion this holiday season amid stubborn inflation. The Federal Reserve has hiked its benchmark interest rate to tamp down high prices, which has led to a cooling of the economy.

The national average Monday was $3.10-per-gallon for regular unleaded, AAA said.

In metro Atlanta, the average price was $2.76, the auto club said.

Statewide, the areas with the lowest prices for regular unleaded were Warner Robins ($2.46-per-gallon), Albany ($2.52) and the tri-county area of Catoosa, Dade and Walker ($2.57) in northwest Georgia.

A little less pain at the pump

Average price Sunday of a gallon of regular unleaded in the U.S.: $3.10

Georgia average price Sunday: $2.70

U.S. average a month ago: $3.57

Georgia average a month ago: $3.06

U.S. record high: $5.01 (June 14, 2022)

Georgia record high: $4.49 (June 15, 2022)

Source: AAA. Prices are for a gallon of regular unleaded gas.