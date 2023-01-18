ajc logo
Gainesville woman found dead in home; husband arrested

Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

A Gainesville man was arrested Tuesday night, just hours after investigators discovered his wife had been killed, authorities said.

Hall County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 300 block of Crescent Drive, not far from Jesse Jewell Parkway, around 6 p.m. There, they found the body of a woman identified as 33-year-old Ana Sofia Martinez Campos, officials said in a statement.

Evidence at the scene suggested she died of blunt force trauma, the statement read. Her body has been taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Deputies quickly issued a lookout bulletin for the suspect, 50-year-old Ivan Reyes-Jimenez, and his vehicle, which featured markings for a local taxi cab company.

By 8 p.m., a deputy and a Gainesville police officer spotted a vehicle matching the description and conducted a felony traffic stop at a convenience store on E.E. Butler Parkway. Reyes-Jimenez was taken into custody without incident. He faces multiple charges, including murder, malice murder and aggravated assault, and is being held at the Hall County jail.

A motive for the killing is unclear. Police did not release any other details about the case.

