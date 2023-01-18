Gainesville woman found dead in home; husband arrested

Hall County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 300 block of Crescent Drive, not far from Jesse Jewell Parkway, around 6 p.m. There, they found the body of a woman identified as 33-year-old Ana Sofia Martinez Campos, officials said in a statement.

Evidence at the scene suggested she died of blunt force trauma, the statement read. Her body has been taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.