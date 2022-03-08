Hamburger icon
Gainesville police release sketch in search for armed robbery suspect

A GBI forensic artist drew a composite sketch of an armed robbery suspect who authorities said held up a package store in Gainesville on Feb. 28.

Gainesville police investigating an armed robbery at a liquor store last month released a sketch of the suspect Tuesday in hopes the public can help identify him.

Investigators worked with a GBI forensic artist who developed the composite sketch of the man. He is accused in a Feb. 28 stickup at Kelly’s Kapers in downtown Gainesville.

The incident occurred just after 11:30 p.m. at the store at 317 Broad Street. Police said the man held a clerk at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was dressed in a light pink hoodie with a colored emblem and black pants and wore sunglasses during the robbery. Police described the suspect as between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gainesville police at 770-535-3783 or submit a tip using the department’s online tip form.

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

