Gainesville mother charged with DUI in crash that killed her 6-year-old

Stacie Reid, 33, of Gainesville, was accused of drunken driving more than a month after she was involved in a head-on collision that resulted in her 6-year-old daughter's death, the Forsyth County sheriff's office said.

A Gainesville mother who was involved in a head-on collision in late July that sent a teenager to the hospital and left her daughter dead was accused Wednesday of driving drunk.

Stacie Reid, 33, was seriously injured in the July 28 crash, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday. More than a month later, Reid has been charged with driving under the influence, first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, open container and a seatbelt violation.

The 19-year-old driver of the second car was taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said at the time. No update was provided on the teen’s condition.

Reid’s 6-year-old daughter, who was properly fastened into her car seat, was unresponsive at the scene and later died at the hospital, the release said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Reid was driving north on Crystal Cove Trail around 3:15 p.m. in her gray Toyota Camry with her daughter in the back seat.

“For unknown reasons, the Camry entered the southbound lane and went off the side of the road,” the sheriff’s office said.

Reid tried to correct her steering back toward the northbound lane, the sheriff’s office said, but the Camry remained in the southbound lane as a Chevrolet Impala driven by the 19-year-old crested a hill. The two cars hit head-on.

Reid was not wearing her seatbelt and was considered seriously injured at the time but expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said. No further update was provided about her health status.

She was booked into the Forsyth County Jail on Wednesday and remains there without bond, according to jail records.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

