Gainesville man guilty of choking, biting former partner at Circle K

Kalone Antoine Wilson, 30, was convicted of aggravated assault, family violence battery and criminal trespass Wednesday, nearly three years after he attacked the woman while she filled up her car with gas at a Circle K on Candler Road, according to a news release.

Chief Assistant DA Kelley Robertson presented 21 of Wilson’s past convictions to the court, including family violence and obstruction of an officer. She stressed to the judge that choking is often “the last warning shot” before death for many victims of domestic violence.