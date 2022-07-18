Gainesville man guilty of choking, biting former partner at Circle K

A Gainesville man was sentenced to 10 years behind bars after a jury found him guilty of biting, choking and attacking his former domestic partner in 2019, the Hall County District Attorney’s Office said.
Kalone Antoine Wilson, 30, was convicted of aggravated assault, family violence battery and criminal trespass Wednesday, nearly three years after he attacked the woman while she filled up her car with gas at a Circle K on Candler Road, according to a news release.
Chief Assistant DA Kelley Robertson presented 21 of Wilson’s past convictions to the court, including family violence and obstruction of an officer. She stressed to the judge that choking is often “the last warning shot” before death for many victims of domestic violence.
“When I have a perpetrator that utilizes strangulation, not only do I incorporate Ms. Robertson’s argument that those are the people that the next step is death, I also find it to be the primary method used for physical control because it is clear to the person that you’re inflicting a strangulation on as they begin to lose consciousness just how easily you can carry out your threat,” Superior Court Judge C. Andrew Fuller said.
Wilson was sentenced to 20 years with the first 10 to be served in prison, prosecutors said. He will also have to complete a family violence intervention program and undergo clinical evaluations and treatment.
For more information about domestic violence, visit Gateway Domestic Violence Center’s website at gatewaydvcenter.org. If you are in crisis, you can call the hotline at 770-536-5860.
