Gainesville man guilty of choking, biting former partner at Circle K

Kalone Antoine Wilson, 30, was convicted of aggravated assault, family violence battery and criminal trespass.

Kalone Antoine Wilson, 30, was convicted of aggravated assault, family violence battery and criminal trespass.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Gainesville man was sentenced to 10 years behind bars after a jury found him guilty of biting, choking and attacking his former domestic partner in 2019, the Hall County District Attorney’s Office said.

Kalone Antoine Wilson, 30, was convicted of aggravated assault, family violence battery and criminal trespass Wednesday, nearly three years after he attacked the woman while she filled up her car with gas at a Circle K on Candler Road, according to a news release.

Chief Assistant DA Kelley Robertson presented 21 of Wilson’s past convictions to the court, including family violence and obstruction of an officer. She stressed to the judge that choking is often “the last warning shot” before death for many victims of domestic violence.

“When I have a perpetrator that utilizes strangulation, not only do I incorporate Ms. Robertson’s argument that those are the people that the next step is death, I also find it to be the primary method used for physical control because it is clear to the person that you’re inflicting a strangulation on as they begin to lose consciousness just how easily you can carry out your threat,” Superior Court Judge C. Andrew Fuller said.

Wilson was sentenced to 20 years with the first 10 to be served in prison, prosecutors said. He will also have to complete a family violence intervention program and undergo clinical evaluations and treatment.

For more information about domestic violence, visit Gateway Domestic Violence Center’s website at gatewaydvcenter.org. If you are in crisis, you can call the hotline at 770-536-5860.

About the Author

Follow Mary Helene Hall on twitter

Mary Helene is a reporting intern working with the Crime & Public Safety team and a student at Mercer University. She has previously worked as a reporter for AL.com and currently serves as Editor-in-Chief of The Cluster, Mercer's student newspaper.

Featured
Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
