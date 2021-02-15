State attorney general to DA Fani Willis: Again, no Brooks case recusal

Willis wants another prosecutor to take the case against former Atlanta police officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan. Rolfe is charged with felony murder for fatally shooting Brooks in the back at a Wendy’s parking lot. This happened after Brooks resisted arrest and broke free after assaulting Rolfe. Brooks also took Brosnan’s Taser and then unsuccessfully tried to fire it while fleeing. Rolfe is also charged with other felony offenses, while Brosnan is charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath of office.

Willis had also asked Carr to disqualify her office from the case involving six Atlanta Police Department officers who used their Tasers on two college students during civil unrest in May 2020.

On Feb. 11, Willis wrote Carr that she was “both disappointed and concerned” about his decision. “I maintain it is in the best interests of justice that a separate office handle these cases,” Willis wrote.

Fani Willis in October 2014, when she was a star prosecutor in the Fulton County district attorney's office. She is now Fulton's DA after defeating her former boss in an August 2020 runoff election. (Kent D. Johnson / AJC file photo) Credit: Kent D. Johnson Credit: Kent D. Johnson

She noted that Georgia law says the attorney general “shall” appoint a new prosecutor upon a DA’s notice that he or she has a conflict. At an orientation seminar for newly elected DAs late last year, a member of Carr’s own office said a DA’s decision to recuse would be final and respected, Willis noted.

In a May 2020 interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Carr said pretty much the same thing when referring to his replacement of DAs in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery near Brunswick.

When asking Carr to reconsider her request in the Brooks case, Willis said, “I do not believe you have the lawful authority to reject my recusal.”

The next day, Chief Deputy AG Wright Banks Jr. responded. The initial decision “remains in place,” he said.

In a statement issued Monday, Willis continued to disagree.

“The attorney general’s position is contrary to what he has stated is the role of his office in the Arbery case, it is contrary to the position of legal ethics experts and it jeopardizes achieving justice for everyone involved in these cases,” Willis said. “That said, I took an oath to do my best to achieve justice in every case, and I will do so whatever the circumstances.”

Richard Hyde, former chief investigator for the AG’s office, had strong words regarding Carr’s decision.

“In the past, the attorney general has advocated for high ethical standards for public officials,” he said. “Here, it appears we now have one who wants less.”