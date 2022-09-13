Traffic alert: Expect delays Wednesday after Cobb County deputy’s funeral

Portions of Blue Springs Road are expected to be closed from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Those wishing to watch Wednesday’s procession should gather at Chastain Road and George Busbee Parkway near Miller’s Ale House. The public is encouraged to watch the livestream of the service available at http://live.northstarchurch.org. The service will also be live-streamed on the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office YouTube page.

Combined Shape Caption Cobb County deputies Jonathan Koleski, left, and Marshall Ervin Jr. were killed late Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, while serving a warrant. (Courtesy of Cobb County Sheriff's Department) Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office Combined Shape Caption Cobb County deputies Jonathan Koleski, left, and Marshall Ervin Jr. were killed late Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, while serving a warrant. (Courtesy of Cobb County Sheriff's Department) Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Between 1:45 p.m. and 2 p.m., the procession is expected to travel north on I-575 in Woodstock, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said. The procession will then travel to exit 16 in Canton to Knox Bridge and to the Georgia National Cemetery.

“Motorists traveling near the funeral route should expect extensive delays,” the Cherokee sheriff’s office said.

The service for Ervin is planned for 2 p.m. Thursday at West Ridge Church, located at 3522 Hiram Acworth Highway in Dallas. Visitation begins at noon.

The public is encouraged to watch the livestream of the service at http://westridge.com/live. The service will also be live-streamed on the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office YouTube page.