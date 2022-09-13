Traffic alert: Expect delays Wednesday after Cobb County deputy’s funeral

Up to 1,000 vehicles are expected to participate in a funeral procession Wednesday for one of two Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty.
That means those driving in the area between a Kennesaw church and a Canton cemetery should expect delays, police said.
Deputies Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samual Ervin Jr. died last week after being shot while attempting to serve an arrest warrant. Separate services are planned this week for the deputies.
Visitation for Koleski, 42, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at NorthStar Church, located at 3413 Blue Springs Road in Kennesaw. A service will follow at noon. Koleski will be buried at 2:30 p.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
Local agencies expect heavy traffic on Kennesaw and Acworth streets beginning shortly after 1 p.m.
Portions of Blue Springs Road are expected to be closed from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday, police said.
Those wishing to watch Wednesday’s procession should gather at Chastain Road and George Busbee Parkway near Miller’s Ale House. The public is encouraged to watch the livestream of the service available at http://live.northstarchurch.org. The service will also be live-streamed on the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office YouTube page.
Between 1:45 p.m. and 2 p.m., the procession is expected to travel north on I-575 in Woodstock, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said. The procession will then travel to exit 16 in Canton to Knox Bridge and to the Georgia National Cemetery.
“Motorists traveling near the funeral route should expect extensive delays,” the Cherokee sheriff’s office said.
The service for Ervin is planned for 2 p.m. Thursday at West Ridge Church, located at 3522 Hiram Acworth Highway in Dallas. Visitation begins at noon.
The public is encouraged to watch the livestream of the service at http://westridge.com/live. The service will also be live-streamed on the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office YouTube page.
