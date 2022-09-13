ajc logo
Traffic alert: Expect delays Wednesday after Cobb County deputy’s funeral

September 12, 2022 Atlanta: A memorial of two patrol cars parked with flowers and notes affixed against a backdrop of flags were lowered to half-staff at the Cobb County Sheriff's Office Adult Detention Center on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 located at 1825 County Services Parkway in Marietta served as a reminder of the tragedy last week of two Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 9 minutes ago
Procession could include up to 1,000 vehicles

Up to 1,000 vehicles are expected to participate in a funeral procession Wednesday for one of two Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty.

That means those driving in the area between a Kennesaw church and a Canton cemetery should expect delays, police said.

Deputies Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samual Ervin Jr. died last week after being shot while attempting to serve an arrest warrant. Separate services are planned this week for the deputies.

ExploreSlain Cobb County deputies remembered as heroes

Visitation for Koleski, 42, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at NorthStar Church, located at 3413 Blue Springs Road in Kennesaw. A service will follow at noon. Koleski will be buried at 2:30 p.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.

Local agencies expect heavy traffic on Kennesaw and Acworth streets beginning shortly after 1 p.m.

Portions of Blue Springs Road are expected to be closed from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Those wishing to watch Wednesday’s procession should gather at Chastain Road and George Busbee Parkway near Miller’s Ale House. The public is encouraged to watch the livestream of the service available at http://live.northstarchurch.org. The service will also be live-streamed on the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office YouTube page.

Cobb County deputies Jonathan Koleski, left, and Marshall Ervin Jr. were killed late Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, while serving a warrant. (Courtesy of Cobb County Sheriff's Department)

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Between 1:45 p.m. and 2 p.m., the procession is expected to travel north on I-575 in Woodstock, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said. The procession will then travel to exit 16 in Canton to Knox Bridge and to the Georgia National Cemetery.

“Motorists traveling near the funeral route should expect extensive delays,” the Cherokee sheriff’s office said.

The service for Ervin is planned for 2 p.m. Thursday at West Ridge Church, located at 3522 Hiram Acworth Highway in Dallas. Visitation begins at noon.

The public is encouraged to watch the livestream of the service at http://westridge.com/live. The service will also be live-streamed on the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office YouTube page.

