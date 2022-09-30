Funeral planned Saturday for DeKalb 13-year-old found shot to death in woods

Jamiren Cordell Crosby was found by a passerby at the edge of Lithonia Park on Sept. 19, two days after his family said he left home and did not return. DeKalb police confirmed the teenager’s identity and said they were investigating his death as a homicide. Crosby’s cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to the DeKalb Medical Examiner’s Office.

Crosby’s family will hold a celebration of life for the 13-year-old at 1 p.m. Saturday at Providence Baptist Church in College Park, his obituary said. A viewing will be held Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the Willie A. Watkins Riverdale Chapel. Crosby will be interned at Resthaven Cemetery in Decatur.