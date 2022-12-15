Funeral for Buckhead stabbing victim planned for Sunday

Family and friends will gather Sunday to say their goodbyes to the Buckhead woman killed in her home hours before a son arrived to visit.
Eleanor Bowles died Saturday after being stabbed multiple times during an alleged robbery attempt. She was 77.
The funeral for Bowles will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, located at 805 Mount Vernon Highway in Sandy Springs. The family has requested no media attend the service, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will respect that request.
Bowles’ death shocked the Buckhead community, where she was active in garden and book clubs, her family said. Her family joined police and city leaders in calling for an end to violence.
On Sunday, investigators released surveillance images of a person of interest in the case. The following day, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced that Antonio Marquavis Brown, 23, had been arrested and charged with Bowles’ murder. Police say he robbed a nearby liquor store shortly before the fatal stabbing.
Investigators believe Bowles was attacked after she encountered a thief stealing her SUV.
Donations for a GoFundMe page created in her honor will benefit the Atlanta Humane Society, the family said. In addition to her two sons, Bowles is survived by two granddaughters.
