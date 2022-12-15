ajc logo
X

Funeral for Buckhead stabbing victim planned for Sunday

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Family and friends will gather Sunday to say their goodbyes to the Buckhead woman killed in her home hours before a son arrived to visit.

Eleanor Bowles died Saturday after being stabbed multiple times during an alleged robbery attempt. She was 77.

The funeral for Bowles will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, located at 805 Mount Vernon Highway in Sandy Springs. The family has requested no media attend the service, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will respect that request.

Explore‘If she wasn’t safe, no one is.’ Family of Buckhead stabbing victim grateful for arrest

Bowles’ death shocked the Buckhead community, where she was active in garden and book clubs, her family said. Her family joined police and city leaders in calling for an end to violence.

On Sunday, investigators released surveillance images of a person of interest in the case. The following day, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced that Antonio Marquavis Brown, 23, had been arrested and charged with Bowles’ murder. Police say he robbed a nearby liquor store shortly before the fatal stabbing.

Investigators believe Bowles was attacked after she encountered a thief stealing her SUV.

Donations for a GoFundMe page created in her honor will benefit the Atlanta Humane Society, the family said. In addition to her two sons, Bowles is survived by two granddaughters.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

After Abrams loss and Warnock win, where do Georgia Dems go from here? 4h ago

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Jolt: Election law changes could roil next legislative session
3h ago

Class 2A blog: Top girls teams
1h ago

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach agreement on new electricity rates
4h ago

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach agreement on new electricity rates
4h ago

Credit: Hannah Ruhoff

Police: 2 officers killed after 30-minute talk with woman
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Man sought in teen’s fatal shooting at DeKalb townhouse complex
13h ago
Man to serve 20 years in prison for Henry County basketball court shooting
16h ago
Person whose burned body found near Fulton County Airport shot to death
17h ago
Featured

Credit: Chatham County Police Department

Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
18h ago
Top Republican calls for Georgia to end runoff elections
19h ago
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top