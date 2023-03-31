Fulton sheriff renames Scorpion unit in the wake of Tyre Nichols killing

The elite unit will now be known as the Fugitive Apprehension Support Team, or FAST. It will still have the same mission, Labat said, but the officers who killed Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, former members of their department’s Scorpion unit, cast “dishonor and suspicion” on the name.

“Changing the name of our elite unit was an important step we believed needed to be taken,” the sheriff said in an emailed statement. “However, as the name “SCORPION” was not the root problem in the horrific actions in Memphis, the name change for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is not a finite solution. We regularly review our operations, and training protocols, in alignment with our mission to serve the citizens of Fulton County with integrity, honor, and respect.”