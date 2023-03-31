X

Fulton sheriff renames Scorpion unit in the wake of Tyre Nichols killing

Credit: Ben Hendren

Credit: Ben Hendren

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said Friday he is renaming his department’s Scorpion Unit less than three months after Memphis officers in a similarly named unit beat a man to death.

The elite unit will now be known as the Fugitive Apprehension Support Team, or FAST. It will still have the same mission, Labat said, but the officers who killed Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, former members of their department’s Scorpion unit, cast “dishonor and suspicion” on the name.

“Changing the name of our elite unit was an important step we believed needed to be taken,” the sheriff said in an emailed statement. “However, as the name “SCORPION” was not the root problem in the horrific actions in Memphis, the name change for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is not a finite solution. We regularly review our operations, and training protocols, in alignment with our mission to serve the citizens of Fulton County with integrity, honor, and respect.”

ExploreFulton sheriff mulls renaming ‘Scorpion’ unit after Tyre Nichols killing

The five Memphis police officers were fired and charged with murder, and their department’s Scorpion Unit was disbanded. Labat announced in late January he was considering the name change.

Graphic video showed the Memphis police officers repeatedly kicking, punching, pepper-spraying and using their Tasers on the unarmed 29-year-old Nichols during a traffic stop. The incident has prompted police reform activists across the country to question specialized law enforcement units — many of which are named after intimidating animals. Critics say such “elite” squads tend to attract more aggressive officers and typically function with far less oversight.

Fulton County’s 14-member crime-suppression unit was formed in 2021, months after Labat took office. At the time, a spokeswoman said the “seasoned veterans” assigned to the Scorpion Unit would be tasked with getting violent criminals off the streets.

THE FAST UNIT’S MISSION STATEMENT

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office FAST unit is focused on suppressing crime, apprehending violent criminals, and reducing gang-related crimes. Members of the FCSO FAST Unit are responsible for providing proactive interdiction in areas of Fulton County experiencing a high number of violent crimes, street-level narcotics crimes, as well as gang activity. The FCSO FAST Unit is also tasked with identifying crime patterns, repeat offenders, and deploying legal resources to arrest criminal perpetrators.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Compilation

UGA knew of staffer’s speeding history before fatal crash5h ago

Christian school investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against former teacher
20h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Gwinnett Stripers announce opening-night roster
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Star Rover Sound

More than 15 metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in April
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Star Rover Sound

More than 15 metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in April
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia Regents approve Augusta University Health deal with Wellstar
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Former Cobb County deputy recruit indicted following attack on inmate
31m ago
Burger King customer shot after complaining about wrong sauce, police say
2h ago
Another shooting turns deadly at a Metropolitan Parkway convenience store
3h ago
Featured

FINAL DAY to vote for the 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Easter egg hunts, Atlanta Persian Festival...
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top