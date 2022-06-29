Fulton DA wants county, office to be ‘a safe heaven’ for LGBTQ+ victims of crime

Wooten said it’s hard to say if crime impacting the community are going up because, for so long, such incidents have been underreported. According to the FBI’s latest hate crime report from 2019, 6,628 individuals were victims of hate crimes across the country, including 1,429 targeted due to their sexual orientation and 227 victims targeted because of their gender identity.

Combined Shape Caption Police officers attend a vigil for LGBTQ+ victims of crime at Atlanta’s Central Library on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The vigil was organized by the DA’s office and its LGBTQ+ advisory committee. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Combined Shape Caption Police officers attend a vigil for LGBTQ+ victims of crime at Atlanta’s Central Library on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The vigil was organized by the DA’s office and its LGBTQ+ advisory committee. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Since Jan. 1, 2021, there have been 74 transgender individuals killed across the country and 17 in 2022, he said.

“Those are just the ones that have been reported, we know that those numbers are historically underreported,” Wooten said. “We want to remember all of those people because we know there are silent victims that don’t get that recognition.”

For District Attorney Fani Willis, making sure LGBTQ people are protected and respected is both a personal and professional mission. During the ceremony, Willis recalled a lawyer who was murdered because of his sexual orientation and attorneys using “gay panic,” blaming a victim’s orientation, as a defense when a client was accused of harming a gay person.

“Pain is one of those things that never go away,” Willis said. “Not only for me personally but I watched so many of my colleagues in pain because he was such a nice young man and such a good lawyer. We lost a gem just because he was homosexual and that is a horrible thing. No one should die because of who they are. It was probably my first lesson as an adult that this is an issue and I’ve never forgotten that lesson.”

Combined Shape Caption District Attorney Fani Willis holds an electric candle at a vigil for LGBTQ+ victims of crime at Atlanta’s Central Library on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The vigil was organized by the DA ’s office and its LGBTQ+ advisory committee. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Combined Shape Caption District Attorney Fani Willis holds an electric candle at a vigil for LGBTQ+ victims of crime at Atlanta’s Central Library on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The vigil was organized by the DA ’s office and its LGBTQ+ advisory committee. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Earlier this year, Willis established the District Attorney’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee to educate her office and other law enforcement officials about how to best serve the LGBTQ community.

“We’ve got to continue to acknowledge that the LGBTQ community is targeted and we have to continue to make sure that we are here for them, we are going to support them and that they have a safe heaven in this community,” she said.

Wooten said it’s important for people to realize that most crimes against LGBTQ+ people are committed by people they know. By having the advisory committee and a specific person to handle crimes against LGBTQ individuals, Wooten hopes it will encourage more people to report those crimes and feel safer reporting them.

“People who are victims of crimes, if they think they are victims of crimes, if they are not sure, if they know someone, they have a direct person they can call that is specially trained, specially qualified to handle those cases,” he said.

The District Attorney’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee can be reached at 404-964-5670 to report any crimes against LGBTQ individuals and discuss resources available.