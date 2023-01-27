Fulton DA must re-indict jailers in detainee’s death, judge rules

Explore Judge tosses indictment against Fulton officers in jail death

On Thursday, McBurney reaffirmed his earlier ruling, saying the Fulton jailers were, in fact, POST-certified. As sworn peace officers, the six jailers should have been notified of the DA’s decision to present the the indictment since their crimes were allegedly committed while performing their official duties, he said.

“They were similarly entitled to appear before the grand jury as it considered the state’s presentment,” McBurney wrote. “Because none of this occurred, the present indictment remains quashed.”

The November 2021 indictment charged Arron Cook, Guito Dela Cruz, Omar Jackson, Jason Roache, Kenesia Strowder and William Whitaker with murder and other crimes. All six pleaded not guilty to their initial charges.

Explore Grand jury indicts six deputies following death of Fulton jail detainee

May died from “sudden cardiovascular collapse from probable excited delirium with physical restraint use, while under the influence of methamphetamine,” according to a Fulton County Medical Examiner autopsy report. The report also mentions he was tased and pepper sprayed but says the role of these actions in his death is unclear.

A forensic pathologist hired by May’s family wrote a separate report, saying the “physical restraints and other measures utilized by the officers were to a reasonable degree of medical certainty the cause of his death.

“Utilization of these measures by jail personnel clearly exacerbated an already existing medical condition, characterized by mental illness and drug use that was unaddressed during this period of incarceration,” wrote Dr. William Anderson of Orlando-based Forensic Dimensions.

May was arrested and taken to the Fulton jail after he was accused of throwing rocks at the windows of a downtown Atlanta building. His family’s wrongful death lawsuit says the jail’s medical provider noted that May tested positive for amphetamines and that he was suicidal.

The suit also says that after May allegedly exposed himself while in a holding cell, six jail deputies tased, beat and pepper sprayed him. May was then placed in a restraining chair with a spit mask on his face before he was led to a shower. The deputies later put a water hose to his face — while he was restrained in the chair — to flush away some remaining pepper spray, according to the complaint. May died minutes later.