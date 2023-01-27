X
Dark Mode Toggle

Fulton DA must re-indict jailers in detainee’s death, judge rules

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

A Fulton County judge has doubled down on his earlier decision to toss the indictment of six current and former detention officers who were charged with murder in the September 2018 death of a jail detainee.

The jailers were also charged with aggravated assault, battery and violation of oath of office after Antonio May died. The 32-year-old father of three from Macon had been tased, beaten and pepper sprayed in the Fulton County jail, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family in federal court.

In November, Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled the defendants should have been allowed to appear before the grand jury as state law requires for current and former peace officers accused of committing crimes during the performance of their official duties.

The DA’s office challenged that decision in a motion to reconsider, arguing the jailers were not peace officers and therefore not entitled to appear before the grand jury.

“The special privilege to appear before a grand jury is not provided to jailers by Georgia law,” Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis said after McBurney’s November ruling. “All six defendants were jailers at the time of the incident. As such, we plan to file a motion for reconsideration, and if necessary, appeal the order.”

ExploreJudge tosses indictment against Fulton officers in jail death

On Thursday, McBurney reaffirmed his earlier ruling, saying the Fulton jailers were, in fact, POST-certified. As sworn peace officers, the six jailers should have been notified of the DA’s decision to present the the indictment since their crimes were allegedly committed while performing their official duties, he said.

“They were similarly entitled to appear before the grand jury as it considered the state’s presentment,” McBurney wrote. “Because none of this occurred, the present indictment remains quashed.”

The November 2021 indictment charged Arron Cook, Guito Dela Cruz, Omar Jackson, Jason Roache, Kenesia Strowder and William Whitaker with murder and other crimes. All six pleaded not guilty to their initial charges.

ExploreGrand jury indicts six deputies following death of Fulton jail detainee

May died from “sudden cardiovascular collapse from probable excited delirium with physical restraint use, while under the influence of methamphetamine,” according to a Fulton County Medical Examiner autopsy report. The report also mentions he was tased and pepper sprayed but says the role of these actions in his death is unclear.

A forensic pathologist hired by May’s family wrote a separate report, saying the “physical restraints and other measures utilized by the officers were to a reasonable degree of medical certainty the cause of his death.

“Utilization of these measures by jail personnel clearly exacerbated an already existing medical condition, characterized by mental illness and drug use that was unaddressed during this period of incarceration,” wrote Dr. William Anderson of Orlando-based Forensic Dimensions.

ExploreFulton deputies plead not guilty to murder in detainee's 2018 death

May was arrested and taken to the Fulton jail after he was accused of throwing rocks at the windows of a downtown Atlanta building. His family’s wrongful death lawsuit says the jail’s medical provider noted that May tested positive for amphetamines and that he was suicidal.

The suit also says that after May allegedly exposed himself while in a holding cell, six jail deputies tased, beat and pepper sprayed him. May was then placed in a restraining chair with a spit mask on his face before he was led to a shower. The deputies later put a water hose to his face — while he was restrained in the chair — to flush away some remaining pepper spray, according to the complaint. May died minutes later.

About the Author

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Opinion: Let AI teach class, bots write essays and computers grade them5h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia plant gets $80 million grant to make jet fuel from wood chips
20h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: Is there a real chance Lamar Jackson becomes a Falcon?
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

North Fulton cities to partner and take over local elections process from county

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

North Fulton cities to partner and take over local elections process from county

Credit: Alex Slitz

The Jolt: A test for city-state relations after Kemp’s state of emergency
4h ago
The Latest

UPDATE: Investigation opened after man found dead in DeKalb apartment fire
38m ago
13-year-old killed after leaving skating rink remembered as gentle giant at school
51m ago
UPDATE: Cartersville police confirm explosive device found in car, ID suspect
1h ago
Featured

Cold weather runs, North Atlanta Home Show and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
1h ago
From 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top