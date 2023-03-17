Fugitive on run for 4 months arrested, accused in SW Atlanta fatal shooting

Luther Parks, 52, was taken into custody without incident in DeKalb County on Friday in connection with the shooting death of 46-year-old Dangelo Rogers in November, according to Atlanta police. Parks was identified as a suspect the same day as the shooting and had been on the run since.

On Nov. 13, officers were conducing a traffic stop on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard when they were approached by witnesses who discovered a man shot inside a vehicle. Officers found the man, later identified as Rogers, in critical condition with a gunshot wound. He died at a hospital, a police spokesperson said.