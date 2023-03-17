BreakingNews
Kennesaw State’s dream comes to abrupt but dramatic end in NCAA Tournament
Fugitive on run for 4 months arrested, accused in SW Atlanta fatal shooting

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A fugitive accused of killing a man found shot inside a vehicle in southwest Atlanta four months ago has been arrested, authorities said.

Luther Parks, 52, was taken into custody without incident in DeKalb County on Friday in connection with the shooting death of 46-year-old Dangelo Rogers in November, according to Atlanta police. Parks was identified as a suspect the same day as the shooting and had been on the run since.

On Nov. 13, officers were conducing a traffic stop on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard when they were approached by witnesses who discovered a man shot inside a vehicle. Officers found the man, later identified as Rogers, in critical condition with a gunshot wound. He died at a hospital, a police spokesperson said.

Investigators believed he was shot around the corner from a funeral home near the intersection of Abbott and Parsons streets.

Detectives immediately identified Parks as a suspect and a warrant was obtained for felony murder, according to authorities. Four months later, he was taken into custody by Atlanta police with help from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Secret Service. Police did not say how the suspect was located.

Parks, who was booked into the Fulton County jail, has several drug- and assault-related arrests dating to the late 1980s, according to online records.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

