Fugitive arrested after fatally shooting man at DeKalb park, sheriff says

Tyrin J. Maddox, 21, is accused of fatally shooting Devalon Davis, 22, at Shoal Creek Park on Jan. 5, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Maddox was taken into custody without incident at a residence on Thomasville Drive in Atlanta, authorities said.

Davis was found dead inside a vehicle at the park the morning of Jan. 6 by a woman who was walking her dogs, DeKalb police said. She called 911, and officers arrived to find the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.