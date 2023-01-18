ajc logo
Fugitive arrested after fatally shooting man at DeKalb park, sheriff says

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery that turned fatal at a DeKalb County park this month, authorities said.

Tyrin J. Maddox, 21, is accused of fatally shooting Devalon Davis, 22, at Shoal Creek Park on Jan. 5, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Maddox was taken into custody without incident at a residence on Thomasville Drive in Atlanta, authorities said.

Davis was found dead inside a vehicle at the park the morning of Jan. 6 by a woman who was walking her dogs, DeKalb police said. She called 911, and officers arrived to find the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Maddox is accused of taking a weapon and marijuana from Davis before shooting him multiple times, the sheriff’s office said. The victim died at the park, located on White Oak Drive in Decatur.

Maddox was taken to the DeKalb jail and is facing charges of murder and armed robbery, according to the sheriff’s office. He is being held without bond, authorities said.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

