‘Frog’ convicted of tampering with witness in federal gun case, sentenced

A witness called 911 to alert officers that Crittenden was on Pecan Street with a gun, according to court documents. Officers spotted Crittenden, and after a brief chase, he was taken into custody, according to the documents.

Crittenden, who had a loaded 9mm pistol in his car, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 12, 2020, of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was detained before his trial at the Lee County, Alabama, Jail, according to the news release.

While incarcerated, Crittenden made many jail calls, including between May 20 and June 9 of this year, coordinating with and directing individuals to draft an affidavit containing false statements and to pressure the witness who reported his whereabouts to police to sign it, according to the news release.

The affidavit signed by the witness under duress was delivered to Crittenden’s attorney, and a trial was scheduled, according to officials.