FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Scattered showers and mild temps ahead of rainy weekend

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

After several days of mild, sunny weather, winter has returned to metro Atlanta with cooler temperatures and persistent rain that is expected to last throughout the weekend.

“Today, temperatures are still mild. Not as warm as it has been, but still mild,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said about Friday’s weather. “So we’ll see just rain falling across North Georgia, and not a lot.”

Steady overnight rain around metro Atlanta will give way to clouds and some scattered showers during the day, with most rain concentrated on the south and east sides of the metro area, Monahan said.

Just a couple of days after temperatures broke into the 70s, Friday will see a narrow temperature range with lows in the mid-40s and highs in the mid-50s.

According to Monahan, a bubble of low pressure will move over North Georgia over the course of the weekend, bringing with it lower temperatures and more rain.

“Through the day on Saturday, a chilly rain increases,” Monahan said.

That low-pressure system could bring a wintry mix of rain and snow on Sunday, but it’s likely to be contained to the northernmost areas of the state.

By Sunday evening, the wet winter weather is expected to move on, ushering in a much warmer work week.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

