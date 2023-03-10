FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Morning showers with peeks of sunshine later in day

Metro Atlanta is off to a wet start on Friday, with rainfall expected for most of the morning.
“The rain overall should be wrapping up pretty quickly, and by about mid-day were are looking at just clouds across North Georgia,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.
A high of 67 degrees is expected in the afternoon with some peeks of sunshine before temperatures drop significantly later in the day into the overnight hours. By Saturday morning, residents should bring out their winter gear as temperatures are expected to be in the 30s.
“It’s very cold to begin our Saturday morning,” Kramlich said.
Temperatures will rebound in the afternoon, reaching the low to mid 60s. On Sunday, rain is expected to make a comeback.
A storm system arriving that afternoon could produce heavy rain and winds for most of the metro Atlanta area.
“South of I-20 is where we will have the higher threat for some damaging wind gusts, potentially some large hail, maybe even a brief spin-up tornado,” she added.
