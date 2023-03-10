X
Dark Mode Toggle

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Morning showers with peeks of sunshine later in day

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Metro Atlanta is off to a wet start on Friday, with rainfall expected for most of the morning.

“The rain overall should be wrapping up pretty quickly, and by about mid-day were are looking at just clouds across North Georgia,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.

A high of 67 degrees is expected in the afternoon with some peeks of sunshine before temperatures drop significantly later in the day into the overnight hours. By Saturday morning, residents should bring out their winter gear as temperatures are expected to be in the 30s.

“It’s very cold to begin our Saturday morning,” Kramlich said.

Temperatures will rebound in the afternoon, reaching the low to mid 60s. On Sunday, rain is expected to make a comeback.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

A storm system arriving that afternoon could produce heavy rain and winds for most of the metro Atlanta area.

“South of I-20 is where we will have the higher threat for some damaging wind gusts, potentially some large hail, maybe even a brief spin-up tornado,” she added.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Lake Lanier, Buford Dam may be renamed; local leaders are already objecting45m ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Social justice groups rally at King Center against Atlanta police training facility
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man, 22, teenager, 16, killed in double shooting at DeKalb home
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

FBI: Convicted man who fled during trial taken into custody on I-75 overpass
12h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

FBI: Convicted man who fled during trial taken into custody on I-75 overpass
12h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-Walker aide reveals identity in groping lawsuit against CPAC head
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man, 22, teenager, 16, killed in double shooting at DeKalb home
1h ago
Social justice groups rally at King Center against Atlanta police training facility
9h ago
Man arrested after woman found dead in DeKalb creek
11h ago
Featured

Credit: JEOPARDY

Atlanta student Justin Bolsen wins ‘Jeopardy’ High School Reunion tournament
11h ago
Here’s what to know about today's Norfolk Southern CEO’s Senate testimony
Josh Pastner: ‘I hope, I pray’ to continue on as Georgia Tech coach
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top