FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Cold, clear and dry into the weekend

Plenty of sun will take the edge off of Friday morning’s freezing temperatures as clear weather sticks around for the weekend.
“Is that sun coming out for your Friday? Yes, it is,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Is it coming out for Saturday? Yes, it is!”
The morning will start just below freezing with temperatures in the low 30s but will rise to a high of 50 degrees under steadily sunny conditions, according to Monahan. There is no chance of rain Friday and the dry weather will remain through most of the weekend.
“Next couple of days will be dry for us across North Georgia,” Monahan said, “But rain chances are going to increase with a wet weather pattern most of next week. With that in mind, enjoy these next couple of days of good weather.”
Saturday will remain sunny and a bit warmer, with high temperatures in the upper 50s, Monahan said. As the days begin to extend, Friday is expected to see 10 hours of sunlight.
Sunday will start off dry before rain begins in the evening and plants itself in the metro Atlanta area for most of next week, according to Monahan.
Next week’s regular rain will also be accompanied by higher temperatures, including highs in the 60s on Monday and Tuesday.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
