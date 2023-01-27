FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Cold, clear and dry into the weekend

“Is that sun coming out for your Friday? Yes, it is,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Is it coming out for Saturday? Yes, it is!”

The morning will start just below freezing with temperatures in the low 30s but will rise to a high of 50 degrees under steadily sunny conditions, according to Monahan. There is no chance of rain Friday and the dry weather will remain through most of the weekend.