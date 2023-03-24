FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Another warm day ahead of weekend storms

The weather pattern is typical of March and April, Monahan said, a time period when Georgia tends to experience more severe storms. Despite the cold front, Saturday’s high temperatures will still reach the high 70s.

“Saturday afternoon will clear out, though,” Monahan said. “It should be nice for your Saturday afternoon before more rain returns as we go into Sunday.”

The beginning of next week will feature more of the same weather, with cooling temperatures and scattered showers predicted through Tuesday.

