FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Another warm day ahead of weekend storms

A very warm, dry Friday will see temperatures soar into the 80s ahead of a weekend that is likely to bring some rain and storms despite mild temperatures.
“We’ve got a very warm day in the forecast this afternoon,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “We’ll have some low- to mid-80s for highs later today, and we’ll be dry all the way through your Friday.”
A cool morning with lows around 60 degrees will slowly but steadily warm to just above 80, peaking around 5 p.m., according to Channel 2. However, Friday’s mostly sunny weather won’t last through the weekend.
“We’re going to have a cold front coming across north Georgia tomorrow morning. That’ll bring us rain and, embedded within that, the possibility of a stronger severe storm,” Monahan said.
The weather pattern is typical of March and April, Monahan said, a time period when Georgia tends to experience more severe storms. Despite the cold front, Saturday’s high temperatures will still reach the high 70s.
“Saturday afternoon will clear out, though,” Monahan said. “It should be nice for your Saturday afternoon before more rain returns as we go into Sunday.”
The beginning of next week will feature more of the same weather, with cooling temperatures and scattered showers predicted through Tuesday.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
