Fowl play: Family’s pet chicken reportedly stolen from Lilburn home

A Gwinnett County family just wants its chicken back.

But first, investigators have to find whose fingers plucked the bird from outside a Lilburn home.

The white, fluffy Silkie chicken is believed to have been stolen earlier this week, according to police. The chicken was last seen in a coop outside a home in the Nantucket neighborhood near Main Street, a police spokesperson said.

It’s not yet known if the chicken was a victim of foul or fowl play. The bird’s name was not released.

Anyone with information on the chicken’s whereabouts or confirmation it crossed the road is asked to contact police.