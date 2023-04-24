X

Forsyth County elementary school teacher fired, arrested on child porn charges

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

A former Forsyth County elementary school teacher and high school volleyball coach has been arrested on multiple charges related to the sexual exploitation of children, according to the sheriff’s office.

Andrew “Drew” Cecil, of Cumming, has been under investigation since April 14, when investigators got a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about online sexual exploitation of a child involving a teacher, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. The high-priority tip was considered time sensitive, the agency said, and Cecil was removed from the classroom during the investigation.

The 38-year-old had been a fourth grade teacher at Poole’s Mill Elementary School since 2021 and coached volleyball at North Forsyth High School from 2016 to 2021, the school district confirmed. He was fired Friday when detectives secured nine arrest warrants for possession of child pornography and one for sexual exploitation of children, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said no children from the Forsyth County School District were involved in their investigation, which remains active.

“Our staff will continue to work with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on this ongoing investigation,” the school district said. “If parents/guardians or former students have information relative to these charges, they should contact the sheriff’s office.”

Cecil was taken to the Forsyth County jail and was granted a $55,200 bond.

