Forsyth County elementary school teacher fired, arrested on child porn charges

Andrew “Drew” Cecil, of Cumming, has been under investigation since April 14, when investigators got a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about online sexual exploitation of a child involving a teacher, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. The high-priority tip was considered time sensitive, the agency said, and Cecil was removed from the classroom during the investigation.

The 38-year-old had been a fourth grade teacher at Poole’s Mill Elementary School since 2021 and coached volleyball at North Forsyth High School from 2016 to 2021, the school district confirmed. He was fired Friday when detectives secured nine arrest warrants for possession of child pornography and one for sexual exploitation of children, officials said.