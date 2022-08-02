ajc logo
X

Former VA employee who allegedly attacked elderly patient indicted

Disturbing video shows Atlanta V.A. employee attack elderly Vietnam veteran

Combined ShapeCaption
Disturbing video shows Atlanta V.A. employee attack elderly Vietnam veteran

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago
Man could face up to 20 years in prison

A former Department of Veterans employee was indicted by a Fulton County grand jury last week after allegedly attacking an elderly patient at an Atlanta VA clinic in April.

Lawrence Gaillard Jr., a Rock Hill, South Carolina resident, is facing a six-count indictment with three counts of abuse of elder person, one count of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated assault strangulation and one count of aggravated assault. Fulton County DA Fani Willis told Channel 2 Action News Gaillard could be facing a minimum of 20 years in prison.

Phillip Webb, a 73-year-old Vietnam veteran, was seriously injured when he was hit after visiting the Fort McPherson VA Clinic and spent three days in the hospital with a head injury. Gaillard was working in the veteran advocacy department on April 28 when officials say he allegedly strangled Webb, threw him to the ground, stomped and kicked him in the head, according to the indictment.

ExploreVA releases video showing attack on veteran at Atlanta clinic

According to the indictment, Gaillard’s assault “seriously disfigured” Webb’s head. After the attack, Webb was evaluated by a doctor at the VA clinic before being taken in an ambulance to WellStar Atlanta Medical Center.

Gaillard was originally arrested on one count of felony assault and was booked into the Atlanta City Detention Center before being released on a $10,000 bond. The U.S. Attorney’s Office was handling the case at first but later dropped the charges against Gaillard and turned the case over to the Fulton County DA because of “jurisdictional issues.

Federal court records show Gaillard was fired May 23.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Braves acquire Raisel Iglesias from Angels50m ago
Head of Georgia Senate Research Office faces child porn charges
4h ago
Horizon debuts local playwright’s ‘Square Blues’
2022 Music Midtown festival canceled; decision linked to state gun laws
2022 Music Midtown festival canceled; decision linked to state gun laws
Braves’ Spencer Strider named NL Rookie of the Month for July
1h ago
The Latest
Reward increased to $10K for tips in Marietta teen’s homicide at party
15m ago
Teen suspected in Marietta killing arrested by U.S. marshals in East Point
1h ago
‘Praying for a miracle’: Teen’s family hopes for closure in her hit-and-run death
1h ago
Featured
Herpetology keeper William Ternes holds a model of a hellbender at the Chattanooga Zoo. (Courtesy of Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press)

Credit: Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press

Georgia naturalists: These large salamanders are here. Have you seen one?
7h ago
What’s new at school this year?
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top