Former VA employee who allegedly attacked elderly patient indicted

Lawrence Gaillard Jr., a Rock Hill, South Carolina resident, is facing a six-count indictment with three counts of abuse of elder person, one count of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated assault strangulation and one count of aggravated assault. Fulton County DA Fani Willis told Channel 2 Action News Gaillard could be facing a minimum of 20 years in prison.

Phillip Webb, a 73-year-old Vietnam veteran, was seriously injured when he was hit after visiting the Fort McPherson VA Clinic and spent three days in the hospital with a head injury. Gaillard was working in the veteran advocacy department on April 28 when officials say he allegedly strangled Webb, threw him to the ground, stomped and kicked him in the head, according to the indictment.