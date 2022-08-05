Former postal worker pleads guilty to recruiting mail carriers in drug scheme

Tonie Harris, 59, of Decatur, and Clifton Curtis Lee, 46, of Lithonia, both carriers assigned to the Sandy Springs post office, were the next to get involved in Sheppard’s scheme, the release states. They were recruited and instructed by Sheppard as to how to deliver the packages while not getting caught, according to Buchanan. Both men agreed to participate and coordinated deliveries with Frazier.

“Harris and Lee each delivered three packages for Frazier believing they contained two kilograms of cocaine or 10 pounds of marijuana,” the release states.

In 2018, Frazier, Lee and Harris pleaded guilty to their respective charges, according to Buchanan. Each was sentenced to varying amounts of prison time and ordered to pay restitution.

“The vast majority of Postal Service employees are honest, hardworking individuals who would never dream of violating the public trust in this manner,” USPS Office of Inspector General special agent Scott Pierce said. “An employee who decides otherwise, however, will be aggressively investigated by OIG special agents.”

Sheppard’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 3.