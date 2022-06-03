Former Lithonia officer pleads guilty to raping woman while on duty

Combined Shape Caption David Wilborn’s mug shot when he was arrested (left) and a photo he attached with his application to work at the Lithonia Police Department in 2017. Combined Shape Caption David Wilborn’s mug shot when he was arrested (left) and a photo he attached with his application to work at the Lithonia Police Department in 2017.

Wilborn was hired by Lithonia police in 2017 despite a history of complaints against him by coworkers and the public dating back to his time with the Atlanta Police Department.

Wilborn resigned from APD in 2008 after an allegation of on-duty sexual assault, though no charges were filed in that case, officials said.

Records show an investigation was launched in September 2007 after a woman said Wilborn, while on duty and in full uniform, performed a sexual act in front of her. Wilborn allegedly admitted to supervisors that he approached the woman at the lingerie shop where she worked, followed her to a back room and engaged in the act, state records show.

In 2010, Wilborn’s police certification was suspended for two years following a speeding citation in Perry. He also received a public reprimand from the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council.

Wilborn was later hired by the Lithonia Police Department even though the agency knew about his checkered past when he applied, records show. A background investigator wrote a letter to the department detailing Wilborn’s sexual misconduct allegation and the speeding incident for which he lost his police certification years earlier.

After his 2019 arrest, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said it was investigating a second rape allegation made by a woman who said the officer assaulted her two years earlier at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex.

At the time, Wilborn was working an off-duty job as a security guard, authorities said. The woman said she let him into her home because he was an officer and she trusted him. It wasn’t immediately clear if the former cop was ever charged in that case.

Wilborn also pleaded guilty Friday to sexual contact by a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and five counts of violating his oath of office, according to the DeKalb DA’s Office.

He was sentenced to life in prison, with 25 years to serve without parole and the balance on probation. Wilborn must also register as a sex offender.