Former Henry County drug task force commander indicted on 30 counts

The indictment released Wednesday alleges that Rosborough took out cash meant for use by the drug task force from three separate checks in 2017, 2018 and 2019. During those same years, Rosborough is accused of using his county credit card to dine out at restaurants and shop for clothes, tools and outdoor gear. The indictment includes transactions of about $200 at retailers like Bass Pro Shops and Mountain Khakis. The largest single transaction was for nearly $260 at Home Depot.

Rosborough’s card was also used for multiple meals in June 2019 at restaurants, which included Bubba Gump, Primos Restaurant and two separate charges at Casablanca on the Bay in Miami, Florida, the indictment said.

“Public officers must perform their duties honestly and ethically, and those who fall short do a disservice to the very people they have sworn to serve and protect,” Carr said in a statement Wednesday, adding that his office would continue working “to protect taxpayer dollars no matter the amount.”

“Law enforcement officials take an oath to uphold the public’s trust,” GBI Director Vic Reynolds said. “We are committed to investigating allegations of officer misconduct and value our relationship with the Attorney General’s office who prosecute these offenders.”

If found guilty, Rosborough could be sentenced to years in prison and fined up to $100,000, according to the attorney general’s office.