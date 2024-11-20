Former Georgia poll worker indicted, accused of bomb threat, lying to FBI

A former Georgia poll worker told federal investigators he thought it was a voter who sent a written bomb threat to an election superintendent.

But the letter was found on Nicholas Wimbish’s computer, according to investigators. On Tuesday, the 25-year-old from Milledgeville was indicted, accused of mailing the letter that threatened to bomb a polling place and harm workers, and for lying to the FBI during the investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Wimbish is charged with mailing a bomb threat, conveying false information about a bomb threat, mailing a threatening letter and making false statements to the FBI. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on the mailing a bomb threat count and five years in prison on each of the other charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Middle Georgia.