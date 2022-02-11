Former Cobb school employee indicted, accused of spying on elementary students

According to Cobb County Superior Court documents, Justin C. Julian, 37, was indicted on six counts: three counts of invasion of privacy, one count of cruelty to children in the first degree, one count of influencing a witness and one count of making a false statement. He was arrested Jan. 28.

Julian is accused of placing a camera in a Blackwell Elementary School bathroom and watching an 8-year-old and two 10-year-olds use the urinal, according to magistrate court documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.