Former Cobb school employee indicted, accused of spying on elementary students

The man is accused of placing a camera in a Blackwell Elementary School bathroom and watching an 8-year-old and two 10-year-olds use the urinal.

The man is accused of placing a camera in a Blackwell Elementary School bathroom and watching an 8-year-old and two 10-year-olds use the urinal.

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
16 minutes ago

The Cobb County grand jury has indicted a former Cobb school employee accused of child cruelty and invasion of privacy.

According to Cobb County Superior Court documents, Justin C. Julian, 37, was indicted on six counts: three counts of invasion of privacy, one count of cruelty to children in the first degree, one count of influencing a witness and one count of making a false statement. He was arrested Jan. 28.

Julian is accused of placing a camera in a Blackwell Elementary School bathroom and watching an 8-year-old and two 10-year-olds use the urinal, according to magistrate court documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

One of the children noticed the camera and alerted a teacher. School administrators reported the issue to police as soon as they were made aware, a district spokesperson said in a statement.

In a letter sent to Blackwell parents, the school said Julian was no longer allowed in the building, according to Channel 2 Action News.

“The allegations against a school employee are abhorrent, totally unacceptable and violate our employee code of conduct. The employee has been arrested, and all applicable laws and district policies will be strongly enforced in every possible way,” the district spokesperson said at the time.

