Cobb school employee charged with unlawful surveillance, child cruelty

Blackwell Elementary School employee Justin C. Julian, 37, was arrested after suspected illegal activity had been reported by the school district. The offenses listed on the warrant include three counts of eavesdropping surveillance and one count of cruelty to children in the first degree.

The three counts of eavesdropping-surveillance state Julian watched an 8-year-old and two 10-year-olds use the urinal. The cruelty to children count specifies that one of the 10-year-olds noticed the camera, became distraught and alerted a schoolteacher.