Cobb school employee charged with unlawful surveillance, child cruelty

A Cobb County schools employee was arrested Friday after allegedly placing a camera in an elementary school bathroom, according to magistrate court documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Blackwell Elementary School employee Justin C. Julian, 37, was arrested after suspected illegal activity had been reported by the school district. The offenses listed on the warrant include three counts of eavesdropping surveillance and one count of cruelty to children in the first degree.
The three counts of eavesdropping-surveillance state Julian watched an 8-year-old and two 10-year-olds use the urinal. The cruelty to children count specifies that one of the 10-year-olds noticed the camera, became distraught and alerted a schoolteacher.
Julian was booked into the Cobb County jail, where his bond has been set at $15,000.
School administrators reported the issue to police as soon as they were made aware, a district spokesperson said in a statement.
“The allegations against a school employee are abhorrent, totally unacceptable and violate our employee code of conduct. The employee has been arrested, and all applicable laws and district policies will be strongly enforced in every possible way,” the spokesperson said.
The district is asking the community to report any safety concerns to the district’s tipline via call or text to 470-689-0298 or email at 1760@ALERT1.US.
In a letter sent to the parents of Blackwell Elementary, the school states Julian is no longer allowed in the school building, according to Channel 2 Action News.
