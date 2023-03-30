Former Atlanta postal worker sentenced to 3 years in drug scheme

Explore Former postal worker pleads guilty to recruiting mail carriers in drug scheme

Tonie Harris, 59, of Decatur, and Clifton Lee, 46, of Lithonia, were recruited and authorities said Sheppard taught them how to arrange the deliveries and not get caught. They were assigned to the Sandy Springs post office and coordinated deliveries with Frazier.

Harris and Lee each delivered three packages for Frazier believing they contained two kilograms of cocaine or 10 pounds of marijuana, Buchanan said.

In 2018, Frazier, Lee and Harris pleaded guilty to their respective charges, according to Buchanan. Each was sentenced to varying amounts of prison time and ordered to pay restitution.

“Sheppard put not only his future at risk, but the safety of residents on his routes in danger by agreeing to work with drug dealers,” said Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Keri Farley. “The vast majority of Postal workers are honest. The FBI wants to make it clear if anyone decides to violate the public trust, we will dedicate significant resources toward finding and prosecuting them for their crimes.”