Former Amazon employees plead guilty to stealing nearly $10 million from company

As part of the fraud scheme, Wortham would direct her subordinates to unknowingly add new, fake vendors to Amazon’s system, which she would then approve, according to Buchanan. Once vendors were in the system, Wortham and Hines would submit fake invoices through Amazon’s system, which Wortham would also approve for payment. The payments would then be sent to accounts controlled by Wortham and Hines.

Wortham recruited others, including Hines, to act as contacts for the fake vendors. Hines would often supply information for different people who could be used as vendor contacts, Buchanan said.

Wortham and Hines used the money to fund lavish lifestyles, racking up a long list of major purchases in a relatively short period of time.

Wortham was ordered to return about $2.7 million in cash seized from different bank accounts, Buchanan said. She will also forfeit a Smyrna home purchased for $900,000 and fleet of luxury cars, including a 2019 Lamborghini Urus SUV, a 2022 Tesla Model X and a 2018 Porsche Panamera.

Hines will be forced to return more than $600,000 in cash and forfeit a 2021 Ford F-150 Black Widow, 2013 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Rolex Day-Date watch and multiple diamond jewelry items.

A third case is pending against another co-defendant identified as 37-year-old Brittany Hudsan, Buchanan said. Hudson allegedly had a relationship with Wortham and owned a business that contracted with Amazon to deliver packages, according to prosecutors. She is also accused of conspiring with Wortham to submit fictitious invoices for fake vendors.