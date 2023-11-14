Forest Park police charge 16-year-old with murder after 2 cousins killed

Edwin Dominguez, 23, and Jonathan Bustamante Zuniga, 21, were killed, according to police. The two were cousins, according to family members.

Investigators believe the 16-year-old suspect ran from the scene after the crash. On Monday, he was arrested and charged with two counts each of felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault, plus one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a handgun by a minor.

The teen was being held by the Juvenile Department of Justice, according to police.

Funerals were being planned for both Dominguez and Zuniga. On a GoFundMe page created to help with funeral costs, a family member called the young men “two beautiful souls” taken too soon.

“They were taken from us at such a young age,“ the family member wrote. “They had a life full of ambitious goals ahead of them. If you knew them, you would know how smart, humble and hard-working young men they were. If you had the opportunity to meet them, I’m sure you would agree as well.”

Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors in Morrow is handling arrangements for the two, according to their online obituaries.

The funeral for Zuniga will be held Friday at 6 p.m. at San Felipe De Jesus Catholic Church, located at 925 Conley Road in Forest Park, his obituary states. The same church will host the funeral for Dominguez on Saturday at 9 a.m., according to his obituary.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Forest Park police at 404-366-4720. Individuals can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.