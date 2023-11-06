2 found shot to death following crash in Forest Park, police say

When officers arrived at the scene along Bartlett Road near Watts Road, not far from Jonesboro Road, they found the victims inside a red sedan, police Chief Brandon Criss told Channel 2 Action News. Investigators believe the crash took place at the top of a hill, and the vehicle rolled down to where it was found.

Several blocks of Bartlett Road were blocked off for several hours as officials investigated.

Police have not said whether the victims, whose names were not released, were shot before or after the crash.

Authorities told Channel 2 that the suspect is believed to have been involved in the crash and then fled on foot.

Residents who lived nearby were told to stay indoors or avoid the area as the investigation unfolded.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.