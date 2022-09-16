Florida man’s body recovered from Lake Hartwell after plane crash

The Federal Aviation Administration initially described the plane as a single-engine aircraft, but Cleveland said Monday the Beechcraft B55 is “larger than what people think.” It’s a twin-engine plane with a six-person seating capacity, he said. Several agencies were contacted by the NTSB and the plane’s insurance company to remove the aircraft from underwater, Cleveland said.

According to FAA records, Carrell had his pilot license since December 2017. He left Punta Gorda, Florida, about 9:40 a.m. and crashed into Lake Hartwell about 12:40 p.m., according to the website Flight Aware.

Between noon and 12:10 p.m., Flight Aware showed that the aircraft dropped from an altitude of 8,800 feet to 2,200 feet as it neared the lake. It continued circling the area while decreasing and increasing altitude, until crashing.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing by the FAA and NTSB.