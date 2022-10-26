Fishing derby set to aid families of Cobb deputies shot to death on the job

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Ervin, 38, was also an avid fisherman. Hours before he was killed, Ervin had caught a huge bass in a small pond near his house, his supervisor said during his funeral service. Ervin was a married father of two.

Koleski, 42, was also married and had joined the U.S. Army as a 21-year-old following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. He served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and was part of the 101st Airborne Division from 2004 to 2007.

Late last month, the man accused of killing Ervin and Koleski was indicted on murder charges. Christopher Patrick Golden remains in the Cobb jail, where he is being held without bond.