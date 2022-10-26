ajc logo
Fishing derby set to aid families of Cobb deputies shot to death on the job

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

A fishing derby planned Saturday on Lake Allatoona will benefit the families of Cobb County deputies Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samual Ervin Jr., killed in the line of duty Sept. 8 as the deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant.

Fellow Cobb deputy Kevin Schlais, an avid fisherman, helped organize the event with firefighter Jon Warrick.

ExploreMan accused of killing 2 Cobb deputies indicted on murder charges

“I felt like it was something I was meant to do,” Schlais told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The event starts at “safe light” and runs through 3 p.m. at Blockhouse Launch Ramp at Lake Allatoona, 164 Sandtown Road SE, in Cartersville.

The entry fee is $100 per team of up to two people. Prizes will be awarded and a silent auction is also planned. Donations for the families will also be accepted. Participants can sign up the day of the event.

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Ervin, 38, was also an avid fisherman. Hours before he was killed, Ervin had caught a huge bass in a small pond near his house, his supervisor said during his funeral service. Ervin was a married father of two.

Koleski, 42, was also married and had joined the U.S. Army as a 21-year-old following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. He served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and was part of the 101st Airborne Division from 2004 to 2007.

Late last month, the man accused of killing Ervin and Koleski was indicted on murder charges. Christopher Patrick Golden remains in the Cobb jail, where he is being held without bond.

