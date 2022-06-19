ajc logo
Fireworks blamed for small fire on Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof

A fireworks show sparked a small fire at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday night, June 18, 2022. (AJC file photo)

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

A nearby fireworks show sparked a small fire at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday night, according to Atlanta fire officials.

Fire crews were called to the stadium around 9 p.m. after a fire inspector, who was on standby at the stadium, noticed some smoke and flames coming from the roof line of the stadium’s north side, according to a fire department news release.

The fire started when a nearby firework struck an exterior gutter, the department said.

An outside section of the stadium was blocked off by Atlanta fire crews as they worked to extinguish the fire on the stadium’s roof, Channel 2 Action News reported

An aerial ladder was brought in to put the fire out quickly. No injuries were reported.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

