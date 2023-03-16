Firefighters rescue school bus driver pinned after DeKalb crash

A school bus driver was briefly pinned inside his vehicle following a crash in DeKalb County on Thursday afternoon, officials said.
DeKalb police and fire responded around 3:15 p.m. to the area of Stephenson Road and Rockbridge Road following a wreck involving a school bus. When firefighters arrived, they used the “jaws of life” to get the driver out around 3:30 p.m., fire spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. Authorities said they are waiting to find out the driver’s condition.
“He was trapped in the driver’s seat and pinned down by the steering wheel,” Daniels added.
Police said there were no students on board at the time. It’s unclear how many other vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred less than a mile from Stephenson High School.
An investigation is ongoing.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: Murray Close