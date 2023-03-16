Firefighters rescue school bus driver pinned after DeKalb crash

DeKalb police and fire responded around 3:15 p.m. to the area of Stephenson Road and Rockbridge Road following a wreck involving a school bus. When firefighters arrived, they used the “jaws of life” to get the driver out around 3:30 p.m., fire spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. Authorities said they are waiting to find out the driver’s condition.

“He was trapped in the driver’s seat and pinned down by the steering wheel,” Daniels added.