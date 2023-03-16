BreakingNews
BREAKING: 1 killed in shooting near American Deli in SE Atlanta
X

Firefighters rescue school bus driver pinned after DeKalb crash

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A school bus driver was briefly pinned inside his vehicle following a crash in DeKalb County on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

DeKalb police and fire responded around 3:15 p.m. to the area of Stephenson Road and Rockbridge Road following a wreck involving a school bus. When firefighters arrived, they used the “jaws of life” to get the driver out around 3:30 p.m., fire spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. Authorities said they are waiting to find out the driver’s condition.

“He was trapped in the driver’s seat and pinned down by the steering wheel,” Daniels added.

Police said there were no students on board at the time. It’s unclear how many other vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred less than a mile from Stephenson High School.

An investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After no-contest plea, Jalen Carter convicted in crash that killed 28h ago

Credit: Murray Close

Major production studio Lionsgate to be lead tenant for new Douglas County complex
11h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Buster Faulkner is home at Georgia Tech: ‘I don’t want to be anywhere else’
3h ago

Credit: NewsChopper 2

BREAKING: 1 killed in shooting near American Deli in SE Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: NewsChopper 2

BREAKING: 1 killed in shooting near American Deli in SE Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton jurors heard 3rd Trump tape, other highlights from AJC’s interviews
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: File photo

Man who shot into 2 Clayton stores gets 20 years in prison for hate crime
25m ago
Opponents of Atlanta police training center say cops arrested 1, detained others
44m ago
BREAKING: 1 killed in shooting near American Deli in SE Atlanta
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Death penalty case: Status of charges in the March 2021 Atlanta spa shootings
3h ago
‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
St. Patrick’s Day ideas for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top