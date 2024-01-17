Firefighters battle blaze, cold as flames destroy vacant home in NW Atlanta

Amid arctic temperatures Wednesday morning, a fire destroyed an abandoned house in northwest Atlanta, according to officials.
Crews were dispatched around 8 a.m. to the vacant one-story home in the 600 block of Jett Street near Sunset Avenue, according to Atlanta fire Capt. Raymondo Hampton. Firefighters took a defensive attack on the fully involved residence until they could get to a point where they could conduct a search inside. No one was found during the search.
“We were able to get a good stop on it pretty quick,” Hampton told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
While the cause and origin of the fire is under investigation, Hampton said he suspects it was just people trying to stay warm.
“It’s cold temperatures outside right now, we’re at about 14 degrees,” he said.
The low temps were an obstacle for firefighters, who Hampton said typically bring extra equipment and clothes during similar operations as a precaution.
He noted it was the second time fire crews responded to the home in recent months. No injuries were reported Wednesday.