Firefighters battle blaze, cold as flames destroy vacant home in NW Atlanta

While the cause and origin of the fire is under investigation, Hampton said he suspects it was just people trying to stay warm.

“It’s cold temperatures outside right now, we’re at about 14 degrees,” he said.

The low temps were an obstacle for firefighters, who Hampton said typically bring extra equipment and clothes during similar operations as a precaution.

He noted it was the second time fire crews responded to the home in recent months. No injuries were reported Wednesday.