Fire investigator: ‘Serial arsonist’ set multiple fires in Cobb

A woman suspected of intentionally igniting a structure fire at a Marietta apartment complex last week remained behind bars Thursday.
Joelle Lee Grazulewicz, a 55-year-old northwest Atlanta woman, was arrested March 25 and charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree arson, according to Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services.
According to a department news release, Grazulewicz set several blazes inside a fourth-story apartment at the WestHaven at Vinings Apartments late March 24. Fire crews responded to the complex at 3000 Paces Walk just after 11 p.m. and found multiple fires set within the residence, according to Brian Beaty, Cobb County’s chief investigator.
Fire officials dubbed Grazulewicz a “serial arsonist” and said the woman admitted to setting four previous fires during the investigation. Investigators obtained a warrant for the woman’s arrest March 25 and she was taken into custody in Marietta.
She was still being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on Thursday afternoon, according to booking records.
Investigators said additional charges are pending.
About the Author