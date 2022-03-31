Fire investigator: ‘Serial arsonist’ set multiple fires in Cobb

Joelle Lee Grazulewicz, a 55-year-old northwest Atlanta woman, was arrested March 25 and charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree arson, according to Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services.

According to a department news release, Grazulewicz set several blazes inside a fourth-story apartment at the WestHaven at Vinings Apartments late March 24. Fire crews responded to the complex at 3000 Paces Walk just after 11 p.m. and found multiple fires set within the residence, according to Brian Beaty, Cobb County’s chief investigator.